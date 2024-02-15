NQAS team inspects Tirunagar Primary Health Centre

February 15, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Tirunagar in Madurai Corporation was inspected by a team from the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) on Thursday.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, City Health Officer Vinodkumar and other senior doctors and para-medical teams were present. The team consisting of Suman Vasisht and Ravindra Kumar went around the maternal department, communicable and non-communicable wings and the laboratory and others at the UPHC, doctors said.

Explaining the features, Dr. Vinod Kumar said that the Corporation of Madurai had obtained NQAS certification for four of its PHCs last year which include Mastanpatti, Anaiyur, Annathope and Munichalai respectively. The objective was to raise the bar of the UPHCs in every aspects.

After the Union and State governments proposed to set a standard operations procedure (SOP) for the health care, the NQAS certification was designed in such a way that the PHCs / UPHCs conducted a self-assessment on the first phase.

Once the self-assessment was completed, the nominated PHCs would be assessed by the team from its own State and finally a national team would conduct the inspection. Upon successful completion, the NQAS is awarded to the PHCs.

In Madurai district, out of 88 PHCs, 17 have obtained the NQAS, the doctors said.

The NQAS certification issued to the PHCs would be valid for a three-year term from the date of issuance and periodical assessment would be done by the doctors.

The Mayor said in a statement that they would focus on improving the standards of all the UPHCs in the city in a phased manner. This would instil confidence on the patients and also help the serving doctors and their teams, including para-medical staff and technicians, in the laboratories about the high standards.