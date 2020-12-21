Now, you need not dread going to a police station

Madurai

21 December 2020 20:46 IST

Reception centre opened in all 27 police stations to guide petitioners

Often people with a grievance hesitate to enter a police station fearing indifferent or cold response they might get from the police personnel. Besides, they fear that they might be forced to wait for hours together.

To put an end to these apprehensions, Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha has opened reception centres at all the 27 police stations in the city. Each police station will have a receptionist, preferably a woman police constable or head constable, to receive petitioners and complainants. “We have provided furniture in the front office so that people can sit comfortably before airing their grievance,” Mr. Sinha said.

Advertising

Advertising

“A major issue is that people are clueless as to whom they should approach on entering a police station. Often they are made to wait in the police station for hours together. Now the receptionist will listen to their problem and guide them to the right officer. For instance, if it is a theft, the complainant will be directed to the crime wing,” he said.

No more waiting

Mr. Sinha said one such reception centre opened due to the initiative taken by Inspector N. Selvi at Mathichiyam police station has proved to be a successful model. “The petitioner will get clarity on whom to approach for his problem. If a particular officer is not available, he will be guided to another officer or asked to come back at a particular time to meet the right officer. Thereby, the petitioner need not indefinitely wait at the police station and waste his time,” he said.

Ms. Selvi said police personnel assigned to receive petitioners had been asked to show patience while listening to their problem. “A glass of water offered to a tense complainant can help him calm down and explain his problem lucidly,” she said.

“Since the reception area has been set up on the portico, physical distancing is also being maintained,” she said, pointing to many police personnel in the city getting infected with COVID-19. The station also offers masks to people who come without one.

The reception centre will function from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The receptionist will wear a badge for easy identification and also help in drafting the petitions for unlettered people.