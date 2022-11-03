Now you can file and track your complaints about civic issues online

Corporation office where Integrated Complaint Tracking System is processed. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

In a move to get closer to the people in redressing their grievances swiftly, the Madurai Corporation has launched a new facility, Integrated Complaint Tracking System (ICTS), through which the residents can lodge their complaints on WhatsApp at +91 78716 61787.

Launching it at Anna Maaligai, the headquarters of Madurai Municipal Corporation, on Thursdday, Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that in a democratic fabric, serving the people was an important and major task for the elected representatives.

This system should mutually benefit both the public and the civic administration. The councillors should ensure that the system worked. To achieve this, the elected representatives should educate the residents in their wards about the facility available in the Corporation. Secondly, the ward councillors should closely monitor the complaints/grievances lodged and get them redressed.

The Finance Minister also wanted the zone chairpersons to keep in touch with both the complainants and the officials in the respective wards and zones. “It is a very tough job, but we have been elected by the people to serve them,.” he said and added that he too would be glad to get things done in the larger public interest.

How it works Download ICTS App; upon registration, the complainant will get a unique ID through SMS In the event of non-redressal or undue delay, it can be escalated to the next level The progress can be viewed using login ID and password at www.mducorpicts.com

Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon said the ICTS would function round the clock and public can text their grievances on WhatsApp on their mobile after downloading the ICTS App. Upon registration, the complainant would get a unique ID through SMS.

The minute a complaint is registered, the official concerned would get to know the issue. In the event of non-redressal or undue delay, the complainant can escalate it to the next level in the hierarchy. This system ensured transparency and accountability in expediting the grievance redress mechanism.

Also, the progress can be viewed/accessed online using the login ID and password at www.mducorpicts.com. On completion of the work, the public could also give star ratings, he added.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan, Deputy Commissioner Mujibur Rahman, City Engineer Lakshmanan, ward councillors, zone chairpersons and other officials were present at the launch function.