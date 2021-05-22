Now, you can cast your eyes over COVID safety messages

TIRUNELVELI

22 May 2021 20:06 IST

No more graffiti with caste overtones on compound walls in Tirunelveli

Compound walls of public buildings, which once were carrying messages with caste overtones, are now conveying COVID-19 awareness paintings, thanks to efforts made by Tirunelveli City Police and members of Tirunelveli District Painting Workers’ Association.

Many of the caste-based messages were painted earlier at the instigation of some community leaders. This had also led to clashes in the past. One such ‘leader’ was arrested in Alangulam sub-division a week ago by the police after it was found that he was heading a unit of contract killers.

Advertising

Advertising

“Making money by inciting the youths from their castes is the only goal of these caste leaders. While one among them was nabbed at Alangulam, a few more are still roaming around and organising caste-based meetings by instigating the youth through posters and wall graffiti on public buildings. They do not even spare small culverts, street light poles and milestones on which they paint particular colours to show their presence in that area,” an Inspector of Police said.

Machetes, colours

“In some cases, machetes will be drawn in particular colours to warn their ‘enemies.’ To wipe out this culture, we have started painting COVID-19 awareness messages over those anti-social messages,” he told The Hindu.

When Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tiruenlveli City, V.R. Srinivasan, mooted this plan, members of Tirunelveli District Painting Workers’ Association readily joined hands with the police for this cause. Annai Teresa Pothunala Trust too chipped in.

“Apart from COVID-19 awareness paintings, we have also planned to tell the public through these paintings about the uniqueness of Tirunelveli, environmental conservation, road safety etc. In the first phase, we have planned to cover the walls of 40 public buildings,” said Mr. Srinivasan while inaugurating this refreshing effort in Tirunelveli Junction recently in the presence of Assistant Commissioner of Police Sathish Kumar.

Mr. Srinivasan also warned that those who dare to deface these awareness paintings by pasting posters or drawing something else would have to pay a heavy price.