Now, vegetable bags

In a move to prevent crowding of customers at markets in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Madurai Corporation has arranged take-away vegetable bags that will be sold through mobile vegetable vending outlets from Wednesday.

According to a Corporation official, the vegetable bags will be introduced at 10 mobile vending outlets in the first phase on Wednesday and later extended to cover all wards across the city.

Each bag will have 19 essential vegetables including potato, onion, cabbage, carrot, tomato, brinjal, green chili, lemon, coconut and ginger. It will be sold at ₹250.

Volunteers from various non-governmental organisations will work with vegetable vendors’ associations and prepare the vegetable bags, Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said.

“The civic body is facilitating this by providing light commercial vehicles to the vendors,” he added.

The bags will be sold from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the mobile vegetable vending outlets. Customers will be requested to maintain personal distancing while purchasing vegetables.

Shops shifted

A release from the civic body says shops will be temporarily shifted from the wholesale fish market at Karimedu on New Jail Road to M.G.R. Bus stand at Mattuthavani. Earlier, the civic body had announced that the shops will be shifted to Arapalayam bus stand. Since residents opposed the idea of shifting the shops to Arapalayam bus stand, they were again ordered to be shifted to M.G.R bus stand.