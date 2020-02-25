Now, Thathaneri presents a picture of contrast

For most people, the very thought of Thathaneri will evoke a picture of smoke, dirt and cremation grounds. But in stark contrast, just 100 metres away from the cremation grounds, rows of maize crop and patches of green saplings have been raised near the micro composting centre (MCC) run by Madurai Corporation.

In a novel initiative, the Corporation workers are nurturing these saplings using the manure processed from the MCC unit. The workers are growing a range of vegetables, including tomato, lady’s finger, pumpkin, banana, drumstick, and green leafy vegetables. Currently, maize crops, which were sown in the beginning of the year, stand three-foot tall.

They have also raised saplings of tree species such as vaagai, pungai and badam on a patch of land using Miyawaki method, a technique of raising dense forest, named after Japanese botanist and plant ecologist Akira Miyawaki. These plants are watered through drip irrigation method.

Sanitary Inspector P. Nagaraj says that initially a tomato plant grew out of waste water which was poured into the soil. “It created a spark and then we started raising other crops. Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan also encouraged us to grow trees using the Miyawaki method. Recently, we have planted around 400 agathi keerai saplings,” he says.

No easy task

Growing these saplings amid construction debris is not an easy task, says G. Senthil Kumar, the supervisor of the MCC unit. “For many years, the debris of the wall that was razed by the Corporation, was scattered on the premises. This also affected the quality of the soil. Hence, we are slowly clearing the debris and expanding our farming area,” he says.

The organic waste collected from residences in Thathaneri and Aruldosspuram are shredded, decomposed and sieved to produce manure at the unit. Mr. Kumar says that since the commissioning of the centre last November, around 66 tonnes of manure had been processed at the unit. “We are using this manure to raise crops to instil confidence among the residents about the quality of our manure,” he says.

Mr. Nagaraj says that they are planning to feed hens present at the centre with maize, after their harvest. “After the agathi keerai trees grow, we are planning to give the greens to the nearby residences for free. This will also help in improving nutritious intake of the residents,” he says.