Now, take a helicopter ride when you book Bharat Gaurav rail tour of IRCTC

For the first-time, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering helicopter ride as part of its Bharat Gaurav tourist special yatra to Kedarnath and Rudraprayag. The 13-day pilgrimage starts from Madurai on June 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, IRCTC, Group General Manager, South Zone, P. Rajalingam Basu, said that IRCTC, which has successfully conducted rail tours and pilgrimage, was, for the first time, offering helicopter ride to tourists. “We have tied up with Uttarkhand Tourism Development Corporation for the helicopter ride with assured tickets,” he said.

Usually, the large gathering of pilgrims make it very uncertain the chances of getting helicopter ride from Guptkashi to Kedarnath and from Rudraprayag to Joshimath. “But the tie up with the gives the Bharat Gaurav express passengers confirmed tickets,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the limited seats available for helicopter rides, IRCTC has restricted the number of passengers under its tour to Kedarnath, Badri Karthik Yathirai, Rishikesh, Rudhraprayag, Kuptkashi and Joshimath to 300 passengers in three-tier airconditioned coaches. “Hence, passengers would be allotted only the lower and middle berths and not upper berths,” he said.

The package cost is ₹58,946 for standard category and ₹62,353 for deluxe category (spacious non-AC accommodation in lodges) for both adults and children. Local tour escorts, Tamil Nadu cuisine, security on train, IRCTC tour manager onboard are the salient features of the tour, he added.

Further details can be obtained over 82879 32122 / 82879 31977.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.