Now, railways wants to close down economically unviable lines

A series of austerity measures suggested by Railway Board, including closure of economically unfeasible railway lines, has stirred up fears that services connecting rural areas will be hit hard.

In a communication, dated June 16, to zonal railway general managers, Financial Commissioner (Railways) Manjula Rangarajan has listed out a series of economic measures and rationalisation of expenditure including reduction of overtime and travel allowances to railway men by 50% and reduction of PRS counters and re-deployment of reservation clerks.

‘Review and closure of uneconomic branch lines to the extent possible’ is one of the measures suggested by the Railway Board, according to Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan.

“Going by this suggestion, it looks like most of the branch lines from the mainline and chord lines where goods trains are not operated will be closed down,” he said.

In Madurai division, Tirunelveli-Shencottah, Shencottah-Kollam, Manamadurai-Rameswaram and Manamadurai-Virudhunagar sections may face closure, said R. Sankaranarayanan, divisional secretary, Dakshin Railway Employees’ Union.

‘Even Madurai-Usilampatti-Bodi section that is under gauge conversion may not see operation of trains again. The entire investment made on this section for gauge conversion will go waste,” he added.

In the past, when new lines were laid and new trains were introduced, the Centre justified them saying they were “socially desirable” though not economically viable.

“But, now it looks like the government has forgotten it social responsibility and is keen on making railway operation only profitable,” said president of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union C.A. Raja Sridhar.

Lakhs of students, office-goers and workers from rural areas are using the train services to reach towns and cities for their daily needs/earnings. The low-fare transport offered by passenger trains has provided impetus for economic development in rural areas.

“The Centre is only bothered about the economics of railways, forgetting that cheaper mobility for rural masses helped the economic growth,” he added. “This is another step towards privatisation and commercialisation of railways.”