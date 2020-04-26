Now, pregnant women in Theni have ambulance at a call

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Sunday said Theni district had not reported a single positive case in the last 11 days and attributed it to the commendable work of the district administration and the wholehearted support for it from residents.

After the pandemic broke out, the district reported 43 cases. However, 34 were discharged from Theni Government Medical College Hospital. The areas where more positive cases were reported were cordoned off and declared as containment zones. Special arrangements were made to deliver essential commodities.

He was inspecting the municipalities in Bodinayakkanur, Chinnamanur, Cumbum and Gudalur areas accompanied by Collector M. Pallavi Baldev, Superintendent of Police E. Sai Charan Tejaswi and MLA S.T.K. Jakkayan.

After enquiring about the steps taken to fight the pandemic, he assured front line workers of all support from the government. “Do your best and save the people and also stay safe...” he told them.

In a first of its kind, the district proposed to arrange ambulance exclusively for pregnant women to reach hospitals as vehicles were off the road during the curfew. It would be of immense help to patients who did not have private vehicles.

Briefing media persons, the Collector said the district administration would station ambulance exclusively for pregnant women at all eight blocks in the district. Those wanting to avail the facility should dial 04546-261093. The call centre would function round the clock from the District Collectorate with officials present at the control room. Hence, the calls from pregnant women would be closely monitored and ensured that the ambulance reached the designated spots at the earliest, she added.

Two days ago, two pregnant women in Bodinaickanur could not get autorickshaws to return home from hospital as the police had impounded empty autos. As a result, the women had to walk back home in the scorching sun.

Initially, police said the empty auto was impounded as they were not aware that the autorickshaws were waiting to pick up the woman for taking her home. However, after the media reported on the incidents, Mr. Panneerselvam apologised to the pregnant women over phone. In a social media post, Mr. Pannerselvem expressed his regret over the incidents.

As a sequel, the SP shifted the Inspector of Police from Bodinaickanoor police station, Mr. Panneerselvam added.