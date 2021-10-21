Now, nine sub-divisions for Madurai City Police

Madurai

21 October 2021 22:24 IST

Functional duties of law and order and crime integrated

Madurai City Police have increased the number of ranges from the existing five to nine after integrating the functional duties of law and order and crime with one Assistant Commissioner of Police for each range.

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha said that this follows the State government’s announcement of redesignation of the role of Deputy Commissioners of Police - Law and Order and Crime.

Instead of separate DCPs for Law and Order and Crime, the State Government has redesignated them as DCP North and DCP South, who would take care of both Law and Order and Crime in their respective geographical jurisdictions. Consequently, the offices of Assistant Commissioners have been located in each of the nine sub-divisions.

People can meet the Assistant Commissioners at their new offices located on the police station premises.