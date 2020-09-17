Now, Kanniyakumari reports 118 fresh cases

Madurai and Theni districts register 78 new cases each

Kanniyakumari district on Thursday reported 118 new COVID-19 cases, which took its tally to 11,432. It has 764 active cases after 200 people were discharged. With a fresh fatality, the district’s death toll rose to 211.

Tirunelveli saw its tally rise to 11,516 with the addition of 95 cases. With 97 people having been discharged from hospitals, the district has 1,044 active cases.

Eighty people tested positive in Thoothukudi, raising the district’s tally to 12,620, with 789 active cases. Fifty-two people were discharged.

Madurai added 78 new cases to have a tally of 15,647, with 818 active cases. Forty-seven people were discharged from hospitals and COVID-19 care centres. The district registered four deaths to have an overall toll of 377.

Theni too recorded 78 fresh cases, which took its tally to 14,043. Hospitals in the district marked discharge of 81 people.

In Tenkasi, the number of fresh cases was 70, with which the district’s total case count rose to 6,540. A total of 95 people were discharged. After the death of a COVID-19 patient, the district’s toll touched 123.

Virudhunagar recorded 68 fresh cases, which took the total number of positive cases in the district to 13,889. With 27 persons having been discharged from hospitals, the number of active cases stands at 413.

Dindigul’s total case count went up to 8,139 with 64 new cases reported on Thursday. There were 34 discharges in the district.

Thirty fresh cases were registered in Ramanathapuram, which has a tally of 5,299. Thirty-four people were discharged from hospitals.

Sivaganga district reported 44 new cases to have a tally of 4,669. The number of people discharged from hospitals was 20.