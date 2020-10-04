Now, it’s a smooth ride on Albert Victor bridge

₹1-crore maintenance work is being carried out

The State Highways Department is carrying out maintenance work at the age-old Albert Victor bridge across Vaigai river, connecting the southern parts of Madurai with the northern parts, at a cost of ₹1 crore.

An official said the damaged road on the bridge was milled and a new road relaid during April during the lockdown. “We received several representations from the public, urging us to relay roads without increasing the existing height as two-wheeler riders tend to climb on to the pedestrian footpath during traffic snarls. So we removed two layers of the damaged road and a new metalled surface was laid in its place,” he said.

Bed protection works are under way. The steps under the AV bridge through which the Vaigai flows is also being revamped. The places where plastering is worn out are being replaced. “While 90% of the work has been completed, the remaining work will be finished by next week,” he said.

P.S. Srinivasan, a commuter, said the new surface did provide some respite for road users who had to endure hardship while travelling on the damaged road for long. “Previously they made only patchwork in a hasty manner on this bridge,” he said.

But it must be ensured that the new road stays this way for the next few years, said B. Balashanmugam, who runs a studio near the bridge.