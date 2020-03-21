Madurai

Now, handwashing introduced in units

Employees of a manufacturing unit in Madurai cleaning their hands with a hand sanitiser.

A considerable number of manufacturing units in Madurai are ensuring that their employees wash their hands frequently as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

While work-from-home strategy is well-established in the IT sector, it is not a viable option for the manufacturing sector, which is labour-intensive and operations are majorly undertaken through the use of machinery.

M.S. Sampath, President, K. Pudur Industrial Estate Association, says after repeated awareness, most of the enterprises have installed new water pipelines and provided handwash. “Most of the businesses are ensuring that employees enter the premises only after washing their hands. They are also ensuring that the practice is being followed multiple times through the day, especially before lunch break.”

Although such precautionary measures are undertaken, social distancing is difficult to follow at manufacturing units, says K.R. Gnanasambandan, former president of MADITSSIA.

“Barring a few industries, most of the manufacturing units belong to the micro, small and medium enterprise category. At present, most of these industries are facing a slowdown. Hence, it is difficult to procure face masks or sanitisers as they are sold at exorbitant cost,” he points out.

