Now, from Colombo

THOOTHUKUDI

20 May 2020 23:00 IST

As part of its Operation Samudra Setu, INS Jalashwa will repatriate 700 Indians stranded in Sri Lanka to this port town on June 2.

A total of 1,200 Indians are stranded in the island nation due to lockdown in the wake of the epidemic. INS Jalashwa, which rescued 658 Indians stranded in Maldivian capital of Male earlier this month, will leave for Colombo from Kochi to bring 700 of them back. Two special flights will also be operated from the Sri Lankan capital to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Iimmigration facilities that were set up at the port when a mini cruise liner was briefly operated between Thoothukudi and Colombo would be revived and used to clear the Indians landing here on June 2 after a 10-hour voyage. Upon immigration clearance, they will be allowed to leave for their States where COVID–19 screening would be done, sources here said.

