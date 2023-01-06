Now, consumers can buy quality grocery goods at Rajapalayam uzhavar santhai

January 06, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

After inaugurating evening shops at Uzhavar Santhai in Rajapalayam few weeks back, Virudhunagar Marketing Committee has opened a shop for selling value-added grocery products of farmers producers’ organisation.

The shop of Rajapalayam Precision Farmers Producers Company was inaugurated by Deputy Director, Agri Business, M. Ramesh, in the presence of Marketing Committee secretary, Velusamy.

“The idea of opening the grocery shop was to ensure that farmers produce get a market and consumers of vegetables and fruits who come to the uzhavar santhai also get quality grocery goods,” said Mr. Ramesh.

The FPO buys agricultural produce from the farmers and processes them into value-added products.

“These goods which have got Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certificates for quality are sold at the shop,” he added.

People can buy millets, pulses, different varieties of rice and jaggery.

The FPO that procures oil seeds from the farmers makes edible oil using traditional methods without using any chemicals. People can also buy coriander powder, chilly powder and some flour.

“The FPO has been asked to sell the products at a cheap rate to benefit the consumers,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Agricultural Officer (Agri Business), Muthiah, and chairman of the FPO, Vijay, were present.