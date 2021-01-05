Now, complaints can be sent through WhatsApp

TIRUNELVELI

05 January 2021 20:45 IST

The Corporation has introduced a WhatsApp number for the benefit of residents registering complaints pertaining to basic amenities in their area.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan said WhatsApp number 94899 30261 has been introduced with the objective of enabling residents to easily register their complaints regarding collection of garbage, drinking water supply, damaged roads, street lights, underground drainage work, etc. Once the complaint is registered, the sender will receive an acknowledgement.

Subsequently, the complaint will be forwarded to the officials concerned for appropriate action. Once the problem is rectified, the complainant will be intimated about the action taken on his / her complaint. The facility will be operational from Wednesday (January 6), Mr. Kannan said.