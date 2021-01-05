Now, complaints can be sent through WhatsApp

The Corporation has introduced a WhatsApp number for the benefit of residents registering complaints pertaining to basic amenities in their area.
In a statement, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan said WhatsApp number 94899 30261 has been introduced with the objective of enabling residents to easily register their complaints regarding collection of garbage, drinking water supply, damaged roads, street lights, underground drainage work, etc. Once the complaint is registered, the sender will receive an acknowledgement.
Subsequently, the complaint will be forwarded to the officials concerned for appropriate action. Once the problem is rectified, the complainant will be intimated about the action taken on his / her complaint. The facility will be operational from Wednesday (January 6), Mr. Kannan said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath