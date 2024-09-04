ADVERTISEMENT

Now, city police can be alerted about crime on WhatsApp

Published - September 04, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Police, VAOs, officials from PWD and Corporation, residents, autorickshaw drivers, shopkeepers and security personnel can alert police on law and order and crime issues in all 100 wards of Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan launches WhatsApp group for getting alerts from the public in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Madurai City Police have formed WhatsApp groups by including members of representatives of residents welfare associations, autorickshaw drivers, shopkeepers, in 100 wards of the city to get alerts on important law and order and crime issues. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have included local village administrative officers, anganwandi workers, corporation and public works officers along with residents, automobile mechanics, ATM security personnel, lodge managers and local VIPs,” Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan told reporters after formally inaugurating the facility.

Besides, Inspectors of Police and Sub-Inspectors of Police of the stations concerned, a beat police personnel meant for the ward, would be included in the WhatsApp group. “We expect the group members to alert the police on anti-social elements. With the WhatsApp messaging service, people will find it easy to connect with the police officials. And it would be time-saving also as the police would be able to act swiftly,” Mr. Loganathan said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

An early alert would help the police either to prevent any crime or untoward incident or at least detect the crime at the earliest. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Besides the Station House Officers, a nodal officer at the City Police Office would monitor the functioning of the WhatsApp group.  “Action taken on alerts given by the people would be posted. We hope to get a good response from the people as they will be encouraged to see immediate action on their alerts,” the Commissioner said.

People need not post sensitive information in the WhatsApp group but send them as private message to the admin of the group. He said the alerts given in the group would be kept confidential. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US