Now, a robotic vehicle to remove slurry

September 24, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - MADURAI

With a view to preventing manual scavenging, Madurai Corporation has got a state-of-the-art tech-driven robotic vehicle for removing and pumping out slurry from septic tanks.

Launching the vehicle at a function held in East Avani Moola Street in Ward 52, Information Technology and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, accompanied by Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth, Corporation Commissioner K J Praveen Kumar and other officials, thanked the experts in the IIT Madras Research Park and the executives of Solinas Integrity who were instrumental in giving the robotic vehicle.

It has been designed to homogenise the hard sludge in septic tanks through a custom developed rotary blade mechanism. It helps pump the tank slurry using an integrated suction mechanism.

The robot, HomoSEP, costing ₹ 30 lakh, can be operated by conservancy workers themselves after training.

Later, Mr Thiaga Rajan also dedicated two buildings - an anganwadi centre built at a cost of ₹10 lakh and a ration shop at ₹10 lakh. A press release from the Corporation said he had built 18 anganwadi centres and 11 ration shops from his MLA development fund.

The Minister had completed 31 works in 2021-22 and 26 works were being taken up for 2022-23, which were in different stages. He had assured to introduce more technology in the Corporation schools such as Smart class rooms.

The Minister also launched Project Vaan with the aim to empower women. The pilot project, launched in Sundararajpuram, had been well received. The idea was to ensure a minimum monthly earning of ₹10,000 through mass entrepreneurial efforts.

In the second phase at Mahaboobpalayam, the Minister launched an integrated stitching unit. With contribution of 25 electric sewing machines from Rajmahal, as part of their CSR initiative, the BPL women, familiar with stitching would get orders for supply of shirts, nighties and towels. The Minister said that “Vaan” (sky) is the limit to help women to come up economically.