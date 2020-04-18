Now a foot-operated sanitiser dispenser

A research faculty P. Jeyakumar, of Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education, has come up with a foot-operable sanitizer dispenser that would come handy in the fight against COVID-19.

The purpose of this invention is to control the spread of coronavirus from an infected person to others while using the same sanitizer bottle.

With this device, the sanitiser could be used without touching the bottle with hands. By pressing the pedal with a foot, the bottle would dispense the liquid.

This device is mainly designed for use in public areas like, hospitals and big companies, where a large number of workers are employed.

Bottles of different sizes from 250 ml to 1 litre could be fixed.

A model was demonstrated at Madurai Collectorate on Saturday in the presence of Collector T. G. Vinay and was donated to the Collectorate.

University Chancellor, K. Sridharan, and other officials appreciated Mr. Jeyakumar for his cost-effective device. The cost of the device is ₹5,000.