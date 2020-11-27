Now, a bus shelter with Wi-Fi facility

Madurai

27 November 2020 21:11 IST

A solar-powered bus shelter with Wi-Fi facility has been established on North Veli Street. Madurai Central MLA P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan inaugurated it on Friday.

It was constructed at a cost of ₹8.30 lakh through his Constituency Development fund. This is the 84th project completed through this fund. Fifty persons can simultaneously use the Wi-Fi facility. A CCTV camera, which will function round-the-clock, has been installed in the bus shelter. The lights and fans will function using solar energy.

Advertising

Advertising

Songs will play from a speaker at the bus shelter which also has a mobile charging point. A ramp has also been constructed to make the bus shelter easily accessible to the differently abled.