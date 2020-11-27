Madurai

Now, a bus shelter with Wi-Fi facility

Madurai Central MLA P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan inaugurates the solar-powered bus stop on North Veli Street in Madurai on Friday.   | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

A solar-powered bus shelter with Wi-Fi facility has been established on North Veli Street. Madurai Central MLA P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan inaugurated it on Friday.

It was constructed at a cost of ₹8.30 lakh through his Constituency Development fund. This is the 84th project completed through this fund. Fifty persons can simultaneously use the Wi-Fi facility. A CCTV camera, which will function round-the-clock, has been installed in the bus shelter. The lights and fans will function using solar energy.

Songs will play from a speaker at the bus shelter which also has a mobile charging point. A ramp has also been constructed to make the bus shelter easily accessible to the differently abled.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2020 9:16:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/now-a-bus-shelter-with-wi-fi-facility/article33195281.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY