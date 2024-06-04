Novice trounces poll veteran Krishnasamy in Tenkasi constituency

As predicted, the electoral battle in Tenkasi (Reserved) Parliamentary constituency was a cakewalk for DMK candidate Rani Srikumar, who defeated AIADMK candidate and Puthiya Tamilagam leader K. Krishnasamy by a margin of 1,96,199 votes.

While Dr. Rani Srikumar, an anaesthetist new to electoral battle, polled 4,25,679 votes, Dr. Krishnasamy, who unsuccessfully tested his electoral fortune in this constituency on six occasions (1998, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019), bagged only 2,29,480 votes.

Founder president of Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and BJP candidate B. John Pandian was pushed to the third spot with 2,08,825 votes.

Ever since the DMK fielded Dr. Rani in this segment, it was predicted that the voters would gift her an ‘easy victory’ in her maiden attempt itself. And, the anticipated victory has become a reality with Dr. Rani maintaining her lead from the first round itself.

An important feature of this electoral battle is the 1,30,335 votes garnered by Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Esai Mathivanan, who is running an internet browsing centre in Vasudevanallur. Without any electoral alliance or star election campaigner, this little known candidate managed to get attractive votes while BJP national president J.P. Nadda and AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had campaigned for Mr. John Pandian and Dr. Krishnasmay, respectively.

“If our party had fielded technocrat Ananthan Ayyasamy in Tenkasi, it would have been a tough contest and we could have even won. Like our candidate for Tirunelveli constituency Nainar Nagenthran, who has got considerable votes of the AIADMK, Mr. Ananthan might have enjoyed the support of neutral voters, youth and the AIADMK votes as well,” a BJP functionary from Tenkasi said.

A total of 17,165 voters in the constituency opted for NOTA.

