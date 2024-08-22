Novel technique helps treat cardiac patients at Madurai hospital

The Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital has recently performed laser angioplasties, a cutting-edge technique and saved the lives of four heart patients, including two elders.

A team of cardiologists led by S. Selvamani, Ganesan Nambirajan, R Sivakumar, Sampath and others told media persons on Thursday that angioplasty is a transcatheter procedure used to remove heart blockages. Laser angioplasty employs a specialised catheter that emits laser beams (high-energy ultraviolet light) to vaporise plaque and blood clots within arteries. This advanced cardiac care technology ensures targeted treatment, minimising damage to healthy tissues surrounding the blockages, and is particularly effective in treating complex or calcified lesions.’

The surgeons said, “acute heart attack patients need treatment within six hours of chest pain onset and within one hour of arriving at the hospital. As time passes, the thrombus burden increases. In this context, laser angioplasty is significant because it can be quickly initiate and effectively treats patients with larger blood clots,” they added.

Further, they pointed, “One of the patients we operated on was admitted with an acute heart attack. The angiogram showed a 99% blockage in his blood vessel with large blood clots. Routine angioplasty and stenting might result in suboptimal outcomes in at least 30% of such cases. Therefore, we vaporised the clots using the laser system, resulting in better outcomes for the patient.”

Commenting on it, Dr Sampath said that the introduction of laser systems for complex angioplasties at Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital represents a significant advancement in its cardiac care capabilities. This landmark achievement in laser angioplasty is a testament to the hospital’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of medical science and providing the best possible care to the community.