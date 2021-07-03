Novel protest against high price of domestic LPG

Madurai

03 July 2021 20:08 IST

AIDWA ‘mourns’ the death of LPG cylinder due to high price

Members of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) staged a demonstration at Melaponnagaram here on Saturday, condemning the rising price of domestic LPG cylinder.

They staged a novel protest by ‘mourning’ the death of a LPG cylinder due to high price. R. Sasikala, district secretary (urban ) of AIDWA, said that the price of a domestic cylinder had almost doubled when compared to the price prevailing during the UPA government.

Advertising

Advertising

“Currently, the public has to pay an additional ₹50 for the delivery boy of the gas cylinders. So, a household has to pay around ₹ 950 for a cylinder. How can working class people spend such an exorbitant amount?” questioned Ms. Sasikala.

Many people have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 lockdown, resulting in severe financial crisis for those families. “In this scenario, spending a huge amount of money for a gas cylinder will only aggravate their hardships. There is a fear that the rising prices will force people to opt for firewood for cooking,” she added.