Novel programme to train school students on social issues launched in Virudhunagar

November 25, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district has introduced Kattrathu Ozhugu, an innovative programme aimed at providing training to school students to guide them in their social life.

Under the scheme, nodal officers have been nominated for each school and they will be trained by 12 experts on teaching various life skills and social skills and create awareness of critical issues such as social harmony, prevention of child marriages, road safety and nutrition among students.

Inaugurating the training programme for taluk-level committee and the nodal officers here on Saturday, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said the students would be trained on child protection, awareness of sexual assault and natural calamity. The district lost 500 lives in road accidents reported in 2022 and several people sustained grievous injuries and lost their limbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every expert while dealing with social issues such as violence against women, child marriage and maternal mortality pointed out that lack of awareness among people was the foremost reason for those issues, he added.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Mr. Jayaseelan said that any education system that touched the mind and heart of students and developed them into responsible citizens could bring about social change. Hence, by creating awareness of the life-saving skills when faced with snake bite or fire injury could help in saving precious lives.

The experts would train the teachers who would in turn teach the students on several issues including health and psychological issues and evils of social discrimination. The teachers should draw the attention of the district administration on various issues plaguing the students so that they could be effectively addressed by officials of various departments.

The taluk-level teams had been given booklets through which they can train the students of Government and aided schools. The students would also get booklets to guide them on various issues.

Author Bharathi Krishnakumar, District Social Welfare Officer Thangalakshmi and Special Deputy Collector Anitha were among those who were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.