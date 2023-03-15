Novel initiative to recite Thirukural in Revathi Ragam at Tamil Isai festival

March 15, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MADURAI

A unique programme was witnessed on the fourth day of the 46th Tamil Isai Vizha at Rajah Muthiah Mandram and it was the rendering of Araththupal in Thirukural (the couplets which offer multiple layers of meaning), through Revathy Ragam, an idea conceived and directed by the nonagenarian, S. Mohan Gandhi, a former bureaucrat.

As it is one of the greatest epics available to humanity and it doesn’t limit itself to just the Tamil people (as nowhere in it do we come across the term Tamil), the stage was set like the national flag, (with 133 members to denote 133 athigarams of Thirukural). The tricolour - with college students from Madurai Gandhi NMR Subburaman College for Women dressed in saffron, in white were teachers and students from Tamilisai Thevara Sangam and in green students from Sourashtra Girls Higher Secondary School. They were ably assisted by Sundara Meenakshi on the violin and Vasantha Meenakshi on the flute with overall support from A.G. Shankar.

As having ‘virtue’ is the ultimate aim that leads to the fulfilment of human potential, “Araththupal” was chosen for the programme with 380 couplets. The team started with Agara Mudala (The Praise of God) and ended with Anjuva Thoarum and Oozhir Peruvali (curbing of desire and fate is stronger).

Earlier, S. Sivaram performed a solo violin concert with the support of Yashwant Ravi on the mridangam. He started with vinaayakaa ninnu in Hamsadwani Raga by E.V. Raamakrishna Bhagavathar, invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesa. ‘

He also rendered Sivaperumal Krupai Vendum in surati by Papanasam Sivan, K rishna mukunda murare, ShrI madurapuri viharini” (on Goddess Meenakshi) by Muthuswami Dikshitar in bilahari, Mariveregati in ragam Anandabhairavi by Shyama Shastri and concluded the concert with Thiruppugal Eru mayil eri vilai ( on The Lord of Thiruvannamalai). Sivaram rendered all the songs beautifully, with pleasing and graceful swara prastharams, leading to an absolutely amazing percussion support from Yashwant Ravi on the mridangam.