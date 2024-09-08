GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Notorious history-sheeter found dead on railway track in Madurai district

Published - September 08, 2024 01:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A notorious history-sheeter, P. Ganesan alias ‘Pillaiyar’ Ganesan (37) of Madurai was found dead on railway track near Chellampatti in Madurai district on Saturday (September 7, 2024) night.

His body was handed over to relatives after post-mortem conducted at the Government Rajaji Hospital on Sunday.

According to police, Ganesan had a quarrel with his wife and had reportedly ended his life on the tracks near Usilampatti.

The police said that Ganesan had history-sheet against him at Subramaniyapuram police station in Madurai since 2011. He has been booked in over 25 criminal cases including five murder cases and four attempt to murder cases and few dacoity, robbery and extortion cases.

In association with a DMK former zonal chairman, V.K. Gurusamy, he was involved in the murder of one Thoppuli Muniyasamy, son of another former Corporation zonal chairman of AIADMK, Rajapandi in 2017.

Ganesan had been staying with his family in Chekkanoorani in the last few years.

Government Railway Police have registered a case of suicide.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline at 9375493754

