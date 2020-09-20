Notorious gangster held in Madurai

In a major catch, Madurai City Police arrested notorious gangster Vellai Kali (31) of Keeraithurai on Sunday.

A police source said that it was a joint operation by the City Police and the sleuths of Organised Crime Intelligence Unit.

The police said that Vellai Kali was leading a gang against former Corporation Zonal Chairman V.K. Gurusamy, and was involved in few cases of murders that were committed due to gang rivalry.

Vellai Kali is a relative of another former Corporation Zonal Chairman Rajapandi.