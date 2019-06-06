Notify special courts for mines-related cases: HC

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the State to issue a notification within 30 days for constitution of special courts to hear cases related to quarrying.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar directed the State to issue the notification as per Section 30 B of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, for speedy disposal of cases related to mines and minerals.

The court passed the order while disposing of a batch of writ petitions that sought release of vehicles seized for their involvement in sand quarrying. The court observed that despite the court’s earlier direction, steps were yet to be taken for the constitution of special courts at the district level.

The court sought the State’s response and adjourned the hearing.