Notice ordered

25 November 2020 22:07 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered notice to the Centre and the State in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the governments to come up with a comprehensive legislation on ‘Torts and State liability’, as per Supreme Court orders.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi ordered notices to the Centre and the State governments and sought their responses on the PIL petition filed by K. Pushpavanam, a law student from Madurai.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the Centre to appoint a Chairperson and members to the 22nd Law Commission. The main function of the law commission is to work for the legal reforms, the petitioner said.