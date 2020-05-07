Youth held with fake currency notes

A youth has been arrested with fake currency notes worth ₹ 65,000.

A special team from Tirunelveli picked up R. Mahendran, 32, of Ayansingampatti under Kallidaikurichi police station limits recently and seized fake currency notes in the denomination of ₹ 100 and ₹ 200, totally worth about ₹ 25,000. The team handed over Mahendran to the Kallidaikurichi police for further action. As the Kallidaikurichi police did not take any further action to identify kingpin of this racket, the team grilled Mahendran again and recovered fake currency notes worth ₹ 40,000.

Mahendran, a history-sheeter, and his associate Murugesan had got in touch with a person from Melapalayam when the duo was in prison. Based on his instructions, Mahendran and Murugesan sourced counterfeit notes to the tune of several lakhs of rupees from another person and circulated them for a while.

Mahendran was arrested in connection with the robbery, rape and murder of a primary health centre nurse along with his associates. While two of the accused were awarded death sentence by a court here in February, Mahendran, who is still facing a good number of criminal cases, got acquitted.