Not much crowd in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district did not see any uncontrollable crowd at the 166 TASMAC shops that opened across the district on Thursday.

While eight shops could not be opened as they fell under containment zones, authorities did not open two other shops in Watrap and Seithur following local opposition against the opening.

A police source said that only a handful number of people were on the queue when the shops opened at 10 a.m.

In many shops, police did not face any trouble in regulating the crowd as it was smooth going. By and large, there were no complaints of people not following social distancing.

“Probably, people were getting liquor bottles in black market like some of the cases reported in few places. Similarly, local people were also involved in illicit brewing of arrack. Hence, there was no excitement among tipplers,” an official said.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties staged peaceful protests in various parts of the district against the opening of TASMAC shops.

DMK MLAs, including Thangam Thennarasu, Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore and CPI district secretary P. Lingam participated in the protest and displayed placards.