Not many takers for cVIGIL application

MADURAI

The cVIGIL mobile application, released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the first time in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming parliamentary election, has received lukewarm response in Madurai district.

From March 18, when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force, till Tuesday, the district had received only 22 complaints through the application. Of these, 17 were from Madurai Lok Sabha constituency while the remaining were from Theni and Virudhunagar constituencies.

The application, which can easily be downloaded on the mobile phones, enables the public to anonymously report violations related to MCC and expenditure by candidates. It uses location data and allows the user to take pictures or shoot videos to submit as evidence along with the complaints.

According to ECI norms, a complaint reported through the application must be acted on by the District Control Room and a status on the action taken must be sent to the user’s mobile within 100 minutes. If the complaint is not found to be credible, the personnel at the DCC can decide to drop the complaint and the same must be intimated to the user.

In Madurai district, of the 22 complaints received, 16 were disposed of, which means that some action was taken, and the remaining six were dropped. Only three complaints were related to money distribution, of which two were dropped.

Sources at the District Election Office attributed the unenthusiastic response to the lack of adequate publicity of the application. “It has not been taken to the public adequately. As part of every Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) awareness programme, the cVIGIL application can also be prominently highlighted,” a senior official said.

He said that the other reason was the public’s lack of confidence on their anonymity. “The application is designed in such a way that the identity of the user will not be revealed. However, this must be highlighted to the public,” he added.