‘Not many aware of overseas scholarship scheme for Adi Dravidar, tribal students’

More awareness programmes should be conducted for ‘overseas scholarship scheme’ of State Adi-Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department since many students from Scheduled Castes were still not aware of existence of such a scheme, say activists.

A response to the activist’s query in 2020 revealed that only three out of 18 students who applied for the scholarship in eight years (between 2012 – 13 to 2019-20) were selected and sent abroad for higher studies.

Pointing out to the poor intake of students in the scheme, S. Karthik, RTI activist based in Madurai who sought reply from the government, said the department had given ₹1.66 crore out of ₹2.65 crore earmarked under the scheme, and close to ₹99 lakh had not been utilised.

Following this, several representations were made to the government to increase the ceiling for scholarship. “As a positive side of the RTI revelation, more students became aware of such a scholarship available to them and started applying,” he added.

As a result, in 2022 – 23, the number of students who applied went up to 25 and out of that 9 students were selected for the scholarship, he said.

“As per the latest RTI for 2023 – 24 academic year, out of 45 students who applied, 25 were selected for scholarship,” Mr. Karthik said.

For academic year 2023 – 24, the total fund allocated for the scholarship was ₹8.94 crore out of which ₹7.93 crore was utilised. The remaining ₹1.01 crore would be added to the next academic year’s scholarship fund.

Welcoming the increase in allocation of fund and students utilisingh the scholarship, Mr. Karthik said that though it was appreciable, it was not enough for a State which boasts itself of following a progressive ideology and giving equal opportunities to all.

“When more number of students from New Delhi and Karnataka go abroad for higher studies, Tamil Nadu government, which insists on social justice, should work on providing more opportunities,” he said.

He said teachers and officials should be sensitised to educate the children even in schools and colleges about the wide opportunities available for them for higher education.

An Adi Dravidar Welfare department official said the increase in allocation of funds itself shows the steps taken by the State government in increasing the chances for students under the scheme.

Regarding sensitisation of students and teachers, the official said that it was carried out on periodical basis, and also the officials were instructed to give publicity to the schemes on the office premises.

