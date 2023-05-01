ADVERTISEMENT

Not just the living but even a dead person is entitled to reputation, says HC

May 01, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the president of the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Bank in Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram district to settle the terminal and other benefits to the family of a deceased employee.

The court was hearing the petition filed by P.Chandrasekaran of Ramanathapuram district. His wife was employed in the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Bank in Mudukulathur. She died while she was in service in 2018.

The petitioner wanted the disbursement of the terminal and other benefits which the legal heir of the deceased employee was entitled to. However, the authorities had denied the benefits on the ground that the woman was involved in certain irregularities said to have been committed in 2012-13.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice G.R. Swaminathan took into account the fact that during her lifetime she was not issued with any charge memo. No criminal case was registered against her. No surcharge proceedings were initiated against her. When no surcharge order was passed against the woman during her lifetime, let alone initiation of such proceedings, it was not open to the department to raise such a ground after her demise, the judge observed.

“Not only a living person but even a dead person is entitled to reputation. The same cannot be casually interfered with. The respondents cannot malign a deceased person”, the judge observed and directed the authorities to settle the benefits to the legal heirs within 12 weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US