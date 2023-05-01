May 01, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the president of the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Bank in Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram district to settle the terminal and other benefits to the family of a deceased employee.

The court was hearing the petition filed by P.Chandrasekaran of Ramanathapuram district. His wife was employed in the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Bank in Mudukulathur. She died while she was in service in 2018.

The petitioner wanted the disbursement of the terminal and other benefits which the legal heir of the deceased employee was entitled to. However, the authorities had denied the benefits on the ground that the woman was involved in certain irregularities said to have been committed in 2012-13.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan took into account the fact that during her lifetime she was not issued with any charge memo. No criminal case was registered against her. No surcharge proceedings were initiated against her. When no surcharge order was passed against the woman during her lifetime, let alone initiation of such proceedings, it was not open to the department to raise such a ground after her demise, the judge observed.

“Not only a living person but even a dead person is entitled to reputation. The same cannot be casually interfered with. The respondents cannot malign a deceased person”, the judge observed and directed the authorities to settle the benefits to the legal heirs within 12 weeks.