HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Not feasible to amend Goondas Act to delegate powers of detention to IGPs, State tells HC

August 05, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that it was not feasible to amend Section 3(2) of the Act 14 of 1982 (Goondas Act) enabling the State authorities to delegate the powers of detention to officers such as Inspectors General of Police.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and M. Nirmal Kumar were told by the State that a detailed study was carried out considering all the issues involved in the subject under reference. The existing system may be allowed to continue, the State submitted.

The court observed that a Coordinate Bench of the court had only made a suggestion of the feasibility to amend Section 3(2) of the Act 14 of 1982 (Goondas Act). When the government had taken a policy decision stating that such an amendment was not feasible, the court would not interfere with the policy decision, the court observed and closed a habeas corpus petition.

Earlier, the court had suggested to the State to consider amending Section 3(2) of the Act 14 of 1982 (Goondas Act) enabling the State authorities to delegate the powers of detention to officers such as Inspectors General of Police. If such delegation is made, the responsibility could be fixed on those officers and the work burden of the District Magistrate / Collector could be reduced, the court had observed.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.