Madurai

Not enough toilets in temple parking lot

The ill-maintained parking lot of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple at Ellis Nagar in Madurai.

The ill-maintained parking lot of the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple at Ellis Nagar in Madurai.   | Photo Credit: R_ASHOK

There are not enough toilets for the hundreds of Sabarimala pilgrims who transit through Madurai for visiting Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

At the temple parking lot in Ellis Nagar, there are two mobile toilets in the rest area. At the bus stop, there is a toilet-cum-bathroom complex for men and women that needs cleaning.

There are also three mobile toilets. But cleaning is not done properly, according to hawkers.

The men relieve themselves in the open and sully the place.

“If the bus is parked far away from the toilets, they urinate wherever they wish. More toilets should be constructed here,” said S. Banupriya, one of the hawkers.

R. Amritham, another hawker, said the toilet was far from the parking lot and meant only for men. The workers who clean the toilets said they worked for 12 hours without break.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 12:50:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/not-enough-toilets-in-temple-parking-lot/article21570912.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY