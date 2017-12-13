Not enough toilets in temple parking lot

There are not enough toilets for the hundreds of Sabarimala pilgrims who transit through Madurai for visiting Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.
At the temple parking lot in Ellis Nagar, there are two mobile toilets in the rest area. At the bus stop, there is a toilet-cum-bathroom complex for men and women that needs cleaning.
There are also three mobile toilets. But cleaning is not done properly, according to hawkers.
The men relieve themselves in the open and sully the place.
“If the bus is parked far away from the toilets, they urinate wherever they wish. More toilets should be constructed here,” said S. Banupriya, one of the hawkers.
R. Amritham, another hawker, said the toilet was far from the parking lot and meant only for men. The workers who clean the toilets said they worked for 12 hours without break.
