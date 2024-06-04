Not DMK, but betrayers defeated AIADMK, says Udayakumar

AIADMK deputy floor leader R.B. Udayakumar on Tuesday said the AIADMK was not defeated in the Lok Sabha polls by the DMK but by betrayers of the party. He told The Hindu that the AIADMK was not defeated by the DMK, but those who had ditched the party. For instance, in Theni, when the party had fielded an ordinary functionary as its candidate, he had been defeated not by the DMK, but those who had enjoyed the fruits in the past and indulged in anti-AIADMK stance today, he said.

Likewise, he was sharp in his criticism against former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and described him as a shameless person. After enjoying every position in the AIADMK, he had gone against the party.

“He will never be pardoned by the true followers of Amma (Jayalalithaa) and the late Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR),” the AIADMK senior leader said.

When asked if the AIADMK feels that it should rope in more parties in the 2026 Assembly polls, he said that was a decision to be taken by the party general secretary and other seniors.

Mr. Udayakumar felt the victory for the DMK was not real. When compared to the 2019 poll outcome, the victory margin of the DMK now had fallen in many constituencies. This showed the anti-incumbency was very much in existence against the DMK, he said.

Though the AIADMK welcomed many like-minded parties to come into its fold, not many turned up, but still, the party had performed well, he added.

In the south, which was once the bastion of the AIADMK, the party’s candidates were defeated by the DMK front nominees. The in-fighting in the party which led to the expulsion of leaders like Mr. Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran had weakened the party headed by Edappadi K. Palaniswami.