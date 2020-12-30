Madurai30 December 2020 20:38 IST
Not allowed to enter panchayat office: SC woman president
Virudhunagar
A woman president of Gurumoorthinaickenpatti reserved panchayat, Muthulakshmi, has complained that she was denied entry into the panchayat office and not allowed to discharge her duties by vice-president, Varadarajan, a caste Hindu.
In her complaint submitted to Collector R. Kannan, the woman president alleged that she was not allowed into the panchayat office. She added that he had taken the cheque book and letter pad from the office. Muthulakshmi said that the Collector has promised to look into the issue.
