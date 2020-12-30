Madurai

Not allowed to enter panchayat office: SC woman president

Virudhunagar

A woman president of Gurumoorthinaickenpatti reserved panchayat, Muthulakshmi, has complained that she was denied entry into the panchayat office and not allowed to discharge her duties by vice-president, Varadarajan, a caste Hindu.

In her complaint submitted to Collector R. Kannan, the woman president alleged that she was not allowed into the panchayat office. She added that he had taken the cheque book and letter pad from the office. Muthulakshmi said that the Collector has promised to look into the issue.

