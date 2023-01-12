Not a sweet deal: Jaggery makers, traders keep tradition alive but unhappy over not being included in Pongal hampers

January 12, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - MADURAI

With Pongal just around the corner, though jaggery makers are busy finishing orders for customers they are disappointed that the State had replaced jaggery with sugar in the Pongal gift hamper.

A second generation organic jaggery manufacturer C. Jothivel of Kottaimedu village, Vadipatti taluk, is making the most out of the peak time of jaggery production at his processing unit. After 10 months of hard work on his 10-acre land, bundles of sugarcanes are being crushed and the sap being boiled to to transform into jaggery or vellam, – an essential ingredient for sweet pongal.

“We get 300 litres of juice from 1 tonne of cane. The sap is stirred for about two hours on a large metal cauldron fuelled by crushed and dried cane. From this we get around 90 kg of jaggery,” he said.

Once it reaches the right consistency, the syrup is spread on another cauldron to cool after which it is rolled into balls each weighing 150 grams. A worker takes less than five seconds to roll them into dark brown balls.

“The difference in colour and taste – which is better than the adulterated ones – is because we add no chemicals or preservatives to extend its expiry date. Lime paste ( sunnambu) is used to remove the impurities and the jaggery we make is good for 30 days to relish unlike the adulterated ones that stay good for at least six months,” said Mr. Jothivel.

The demand for jaggery increases during the Pongal festival and Mr. Jothivel gets buyers from Nagercoil, Pamba, Thiruvananthapuram and Palani, where it is extensively used to make panchamirtham.

Owing to good rains Mr. Jothivel said, the yield has been equally good. “But it is high time for the State to come forward and set up mandis for jaggery makers to get the best prices. Procuring one kg of jaggery for ₹50 would be beneficial against the current ₹40 to ₹43 per kg,” he added.

Pongal hampers

Small-scale jaggery makers, Krishnan of Ellapatti and A. Meenakshi from Kallanai concurred with him. “We invest ₹70,000 per acre and profit margin is decreasing by the year as the cost of raw materials are increasing,” said Mr. Krishnan who charged that the State could have procured jaggery from them to be included in the Pongal hamper as per “tradition.”

Speaking of tradition, P. Rajaathi, 60, from Sellur pointed out that jaggery should have been given instead of one kg of sugar in the Pongal gift hamper. “How are we to make sweet pongal with sugar? It feels like the Pongal gift is given for the sake of it with no thought behind the tradition involved,” she charged.

In the city, meanwhile, jaggery is flying off the shelves at retail and wholesale shops. P. Balasubramanian, a retail trader in East Masi Street said that sales have tripled more than last year. “The prices have risen from ₹42 per kg to ₹46 as we are nearing Pongal Day,” he noted.

However, a wholesaler R. Durai Arasan of Madurai said that the overall consumption over the last 20 years has drastically fallen. “Household consumption has reduced while on the other hand, production of sugarcane is fast diminishing in the Madurai belt. There used to be 40 commission shops 20 years ago, but now there are less than 10 shops,” he said.

But he credits the “organic” tag and the desire to uphold tradition is keeping the business alive.