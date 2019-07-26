Nostalgia in the air at Thiagarajar College of Engineering

MADURAI

It was a trip down the memory lane for the students and teachers of the 1979 batch of Thiagarajar College of Engineering who shared anecdotes of their college days during their class reunion on the college premises on Friday.

More than 80 alumni and their spouses attended the function. From teaching them to dream big to give back to society, the alumni recalled how the teachers and the institution groomed them to excel in their professional life. “It was through professor Veerappan, that I learned the importance of being punctual in life,” says C. Thangaraj, Director, National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research Institute, Bhopal.

The alumni contributed ₹10 lakh for corpus fund of the TCE Alumni Charitable Trust, which will be used to sponsor for the tuition fee of economically marginalised students. The alumni also honoured the teachers who taught them during their college days.

“I am sure that the institution has trained the students to overcome any hardship in professional and personal life,” said M. Maria Luis, retired principal of the college.

G.S. Mariappan, an entrepreneur from the city, reminisced about the campus infrastructure and the evolution since then.

“There were a total of six girls studying in our batch. At that time, we wanted to do something different. That is why we chose engineering,” says M.K. Rajeswari, a former engineer of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board.

“We all feel that the friendship we had while we were in college has not lessened or changed in any way,” adds Mr. Mariappan.

Chairman and Correspondent Karumuttu T. Kannan addressed the gathering.