Northeast monsoon arrives in southern districts

November 03, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The district experienced its first widespread rainfall of this northeast monsoon season on Friday.

Though October saw no rain, the monsoon has finally arrived over Tirunelveli district with intermittent showers. After mild overnight drizzle, the district experienced widespread rainfall on Friday afternoon. While a few parts of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai had steady showers for 15 minutes since 3 p.m., other areas experienced a strong drizzle.

The motorists crossing Palayamkottai bus stand suffered a lot due to traffic congestion caused by stagnant rainwater and roadside trenches. Consequently, movement of vehicles from Palayamkottai bus stand and Kulavanigarpuram manned-level crossing was at snail’s pace since Friday evening.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Ambasamudram – 20, Cheranmahadevi – 14, Manimuthar Dam – 20, Nanguneri – 12, Palayamkottai – 15, Papanasam – 18, Radhapuram – 67, Tirunelveli – 30, Servalar Dam – 9, Kannadian Check Dam – 25, Kalakkad – 22, Kodumudiyar Dam – 18, Moolaikkaraipatti – 10, Nambiyar Dam – 13, Maanjolai – 74, Kaakkaachi – 65, Naalumukku – 56 and Ooththu – 35.

The coastal district of Thoothukudi too received its first shower of this monsoon on Friday. While Tiruchendur and Vedanaththam recorded 40 mm and 20 mm rainfall respectively, other parts of the district had to content with insignificant precipitation.

However, the farmers are upbeat with positive weather predictions and hope for better showers in the days to come.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Srivaikundam – 2, Tiruchendur – 40, Kaayalpattinam – 4, Kulasekarapattinam – 11, Sattankulam – 1, Kovilpatti – 12, Kazhugumalai – 5, Kayathar – 4, Kadambur – 3, Ettaiyapuram – 3, Vilaathikulam – 14, Vaippaar – 9, Soorangudi – 12, Ottapidaaram – 2 and Vedanaththam – 20.

