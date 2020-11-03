Northeast monsoon: 4,133 vulnerable spots identified in State

Madurai

A total of 4,133 vulnerable spots during the northeast monsoon have been identified across the State, according to Revenue and Disaster Management Minister R.B. Udhayakumar.

Multi-departmental groups have been formed to monitor these spots and flood mitigation measures are under way, he told journalists in Madurai after chairing a meeting to discuss the preparation measures undertaken to tackle probable disasters during the northeast monsoon on Tuesday. Collector T. Anbalagan and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan were present.

The Minister said that the vulnerable spots were identified based on the records of the last 10 years. Out of the total vulnerable spots identified in the State, at 321 places, waterlogging was above five feet, at 797 spots, flooding was between three feet and five feet, in 1,096 spots, inundation was between two feet and three feet, and at 1,919 places, waterlogging was less than two feet.

He said that 4,834 relief camps had been identified across the State to ensure that people from vulnerable spots can stay at the camps with adherence to personal distancing norms during major disasters. A circular on how to handle various types of disasters had been issued to the officials, he added.

The rainfall received during this year's southwest monsoon from June to September was 24% than the average rainfall that the State would receive every year during this period. Although the onset of the northeast monsoon was delayed this year, the State received 187.33 mm of rainfall from October 1 to November 2.

Mr. Udhayakumar said that the water level in dams like Manimuthar, Pechiparai and Aliyar has increased this year when compared to last year. However, the water level in dams like Mettur, Vaigai, Bhavani Sagar and Amaravathi had reduced compared to last year, he added.

He said that along with the COVID-19 containment measures, disaster preparedness measures were also undertaken across the State.