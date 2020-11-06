North-east monsoon begins in southern districts

Tirunelveli

06 November 2020 19:03 IST

Mild to moderate rainfall reported in the region

The belated north-east monsoon began in the southern districts on Thursday night and all the four districts experienced widespread rainfall.

While places close to the Western Ghats, especially the catchment areas of the dams, and the southern parts of Tirunelveli experienced some rainfall, other parts of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts had to be content with a drizzle that started around 2 a.m. Besides disrupting normal life, the drizzle that stopped after 9 a.m. caused puddles along the roadside.

Kalakkad recorded the highest rainfall in the district with 73 mm since this town lies close to the Western Ghats and it received intermittent rains since Thursday evening.

The temporary bus-stand near Perumalpuram police station became slushy due to the drizzle and created lot of problems for commuters. Though a road has been laid to ensure smooth entry and exit of buses, the passengers had to enter the slush to board the buses.

Apart from areas near the foothills of the Western Ghats, places like Tenkasi, Aayikudi and Shencottai recorded significant rainfall on Friday.

Rainfall (in mm): Ambasamudram – 22,Cheranmahadevi – 9, Manimuthar Dam – 12.80, Nanguneri – 35, Palayamkottai – 14.60, Papanasam – 20, Radhapuram – 7, Tirunelveli – 5, Servalar – 12, Nambiyar – 25, Kodumudiyar – 60, Kalakkad – 73, Moolaikkaraipatti – 13, Gadana and Ramanadhi – 10, Karuppanadhi – 38, Gundar – 31, Adavinainar – 20, Aayikudi – 51, Sankarankovil – 18, Shencottai – 43, Sivagiri – 8 and Tenkasi – 52.

In Thoothukudi district, the rainfall was widespread with the port town being blessed with 46 mm rainfall. Places like Kadambur and Ottapidaaram also recorded decent rainfall.

Rainfall (in mm): Tiruchendur – 22, Kaayalpattinam – 23, Kulasekarapattinam – 20, Vilaaththikulam, Soorankudi and Kaadalkudi – 16, Vaippaar and Kovilpatti – 29, Kazhugumalai – 12, Kayathar – 18, Kadambur – 44, Ottapidaaram – 40, Maniyaachi – 6, Vedanaththam – 20, Keezha Arasadi – 12, Ettaiyapuram – 32, Sattankulam – 12, Srivaikundam – 13 and Thoothukudi – 46.

Kanniyakumari district also recorded widespread rainfall with Mullankinaavilai, Eraniel, Kozhiporevilai, Adayamadai and Surulacode recording significant rainfall.

The sky remained overcast throughout the day.

Rainfall (in mm): Bhoothapandi – 12, Chittar I – 2, Kaliyal – 2.20, Kannimar – 7.80, Kottaaram – 4.20, Kuzhithurai – 12, Mayilaadi – 8.80, Nagercoil – 25, Petchipaarai – 4, Perunchaani – 18, Puththen Dam – 16, Surulacode – 64, Thuckalay – 37, Colachel – 3, Eraniel – 47, Balamore – 9, Maambazhathuraiyaru – 11, Aralvaimozhi – 12, Kozhiporevilai – 58, Adayamadai – 49, Kurunthancode – 34, Mullankinaavilai – 40, Aanaikidangu – 8, Mukkadal Dam – 22.