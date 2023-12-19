Normality will return to Thoothukudi within a week, says CRA

December 19, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Normality may return to the coastal district of Thoothukudi, which suffered unprecedented hammering by extremely heavy rainfall on Monday, within next one week, Commissioner for Revenue Administration S.K. Prabhakar has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Mr. Prabhakar said relief and rescue operations in the district, which had been battered by extremely heavy rainfall and consequent flood in the Tamirabharani river, had been expedited. Since there was no rain over the past 24 hours, the rescue teams could reach the hitherto inaccessible affected areas. These teams, including the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, had been rescuing people stranded in inundated areas.

Additional efforts were being made to feed and rescue the people stranded in remote villages that remained isolated due to water stagnation.

Besides the relief materials and food being sourced in Thoothukudi, the assistance started arriving here from other districts. Additional manpower from other districts had been deployed across Thoothukudi to expedite relief and restoration activities.

He informed that over 7,800 persons had been relocated to 27 relief camps in Tirunelveli Corporation area while another 26,000 were in the 39 relief camps in rural Tirunelveli.

Though Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation operated buses from Thoothukudi to Tirunelveli via Kovilpatti in the morning after floods badly damaged the National Highway near Anthoniyarpuram, the service was stopped abruptly around 3.30 p.m.

“It seems that since only a few passengers were waiting to travel to Tirunelveli, the service has been stopped without any announcement,” said P. Thivahar, a US-based software architect from S.S. Manickapuram here who was also waiting for the operation of bus in this route. After there was no sign of plying any bus in Thoothukudi – Tirunelveli route, he, along with a few others, hired an autorickshaw to Pudur Pandiapuram toll gate from where cabs were operated to Tirunelveli via Kovilpatti.