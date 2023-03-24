ADVERTISEMENT

Normal work hit as Revenue officials go on mass casual leave in Virudhunagar district

March 24, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Taluk office in Tiruchuli wore a deserted look in Virudhunagar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Work at various offices of Revenue Department across Virudhunagar district was hit as scores of members owing allegiance to Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers’ Association struck work on Thursday. Many offices wore a deserted look with officials not present during the working hours.

As part of the association’s State-wide protest, more than 50% of the workers abstained from work after availing themselves casual leave pressing for a charter of demands.

The district secretary of TNROA G. Kannan, said the association has been demanding to form the panel for promoting the revenue officials to the post of Deputy Tahsildar. “The panel has not been formed for the last four years and almost 150 posts of Deputy Tahsildar is lying vacant,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, thousands of posts of office assistant, record clerk and night watchman were lying vacant for years which causes a lot of distress to the serving officials.

“Without record clerks, the officials were finding it difficult to maintain records for various schemes at the Collectorate and Taluk offices. Similarly, lack of office assistants is delaying movement of tapals (forms) from one section to another,” he added.

The other major demand amending the service rules to give effect to change nomenclatures of certain posts like junior revenue inspector and senior revenue inspector.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US