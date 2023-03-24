Normal work hit as Revenue officials go on mass casual leave in Virudhunagar district

March 24, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Virudhunagar

Work at various offices of Revenue Department across Virudhunagar district was hit as scores of members owing allegiance to Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers’ Association struck work on Thursday. Many offices wore a deserted look with officials not present during the working hours.

As part of the association’s State-wide protest, more than 50% of the workers abstained from work after availing themselves casual leave pressing for a charter of demands.

The district secretary of TNROA G. Kannan, said the association has been demanding to form the panel for promoting the revenue officials to the post of Deputy Tahsildar. “The panel has not been formed for the last four years and almost 150 posts of Deputy Tahsildar is lying vacant,” he said.

Besides, thousands of posts of office assistant, record clerk and night watchman were lying vacant for years which causes a lot of distress to the serving officials.

“Without record clerks, the officials were finding it difficult to maintain records for various schemes at the Collectorate and Taluk offices. Similarly, lack of office assistants is delaying movement of tapals (forms) from one section to another,” he added.

The other major demand amending the service rules to give effect to change nomenclatures of certain posts like junior revenue inspector and senior revenue inspector.